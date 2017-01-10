Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Opportunity Report 2017: Analysis of Global Trends, Including Historical Data from 2010, and Projections to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Global Opportunity Report (2017)" report to their offering.

'The Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Global Opportunity Report' brings you the very latest information on the growing global market for these remarkable materials, covering all the latest products, commercial activities and innovations.

We are facing unprecedented global challenges such as the depletion of natural resources and climate change, pollution, scarcity of clean water, providing food and energy to a growing world population and poverty. These problems are directly linked to current technologies for producing energy and manufacturing products. The exploitation of nanotechnology and nanomaterials is the key development that can significantly address these global problems by changing both the products and the means of their production and addressing pressing market needs in security, communications and electronics.

'The Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Global Opportunity Report', at over 900 pages long, is the most comprehensive assessment of the opportunities afforded by these remarkable technologies and materials. The study was compiled over four months and involved interviews with just under 500 nanomaterials producers and product developers globally.

Contents Include:

- In-depth analysis of the global market for nanotechnology and nanomaterials, applications, producers, product developers and products

- Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles

- Examples of successful markets and products

- Analysis of global trends, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2025

- Exploration of nanomaterials and nanotech-enabled products market structures and value chains

- Collaborations in nanotechnology enabled product development

- Assessment of end user markets for nanotechnology and nanomaterials including market drivers and trends, applications, market opportunity, market challenges and application and product developer profiles

- Unique assessment tools for the nanomaterials market, end user applications, economic impact, addressable markets and market challenges to provide the complete picture of where the real commercial opportunities in nanotechnology and nanomaterials are

- Main application and product opportunities in nanotechnology

- Profiles of all producers, product developers and end users in nanotechnology and nanomaterials

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Research Methodology



3 Introduction



4 Nanomaterials Regulations



5 Global Funding and Policy



6 Patenting



7 The Global Market for Nanomaterials



8 Markets for Nanomaterials



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9b5pkx/the

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716