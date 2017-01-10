Drones for Insurance Industry Will Reach a Cumulative Market Value of $3.57 Billion: Global Market Research, Forecast, and Strategy 2016-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Drones for Insurance Industry: Global Market Research, Forecast, and Strategy 2016-2025" report to their offering.

Global demand for drones in insurance industry will reach a cumulative market value of $3.57 billion and a total shipment of over 1.55 million units for 2017-2025 including sales of UAV hardware, software, and service spending.

This represents a continued and accelerating growth with two-digit CAGRs in terms of sales revenue as well as annual shipment of drones for insurance claims processing, risk assessments, property appraisal and others.

Drones for Insurance Industry: Global Market Research, Forecast, and Strategy 2016-2025 is based on a comprehensive research study of the insurance-inspection drones market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

Scope of the Report

Based on UAV subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following three sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025:

Drones Hardware (frame, controller system, propulsion system, sensors, cameras, etc.)

Drones Software (imaging software, GPS, GIS, etc.)

Drones Service (cloud service, integration, engineering, and management)

On basis of drone application, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual shipment and sales revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:

Claims Processing

Risk Assessments

Property Appraisal and Others

On basis of UAV technology, the global market is divided into six segments with annual revenue data available for each segment in every year of 2014-2025:

Energy and Propulsion

Data Collecting and Processing

Steering and Positioning

Automation Systems

Communications and Relays

Cyber Security

Companies Mentioned

3D Robotics Inc

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Airware, Inc.

Arch Aerial LLC

Ascending Technologies GmbH

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)

Delta Drone S.A .

. Draganfly Innovations

DroneDeploy

Eagle UAV Services

GoPro, Inc.

HUVRData, LLC

Kespry Inc.

Marcus UAV Inc

Precision Drone

Sarl Dronotec

senseFly/Parrot

Skycatch Inc

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Yuneec International

