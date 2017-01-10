Trading in aXichem paid subscription shares (BTA) is to cease. The last trading day is January 12, 2017.



Short name: AXIC BTA A 1 --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009357619 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 129170 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 8 545 013 30.