Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2017-01-10 16:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK & Oslo Stock Exchange: ATLA NOK) hereby announces the financial calendar for 2017 with the following dates:



-- Wedne sday 29th March: Annual Accounts 2016 to be issued. -- Friday 28th April: Annual General Meeting. -- Fri day 26th May: 1st Quarter 2017 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. -- Wedne sday 30th August: 2nd Quarter 2017 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. -- Wedne sday 29th November: 3rd Quarter 2017 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.



Atlantic Petroleum in brief:



Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in London, UK and Bergen, Norway. Atlantic Petroleum's existing shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen and on Oslo Stock Exchange.



Further Details:



Further details can be obtained from Ben Arabo, CEO, tel +298 550100 (ben.arabo@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.



