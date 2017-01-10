The board of Medivir has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) planned for February 2, 2017, approves an extra distribution for existing shareholders. Eligible shareholders are offered to redeem one (1) share for every four (4) shares held. The redemption price is SEK 129.00 per share. The Ex-date is February 8, 2017. Provided that the EGM approves the extra distribution, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Medivir (MVIR).



For further information, please see the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610820