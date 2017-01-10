ST. PAUL, MN--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - The REMC Association of Michigan SAVE Bid Project announced Tierney Brothers Inc. as an awarded vendor for equipment and supplies bid. Tierney was selected in several product categories to provide competitively priced classroom technology supplies and equipment solutions to schools across Michigan. "We are proud to continue this partnership and are excited for the opportunities it will bring our customers," said Jim Tierney, President of Tierney.

Through this partnership, Tierney is able to offer special pricing on:

SMART Technologies Products & Software

Clevertouch Interactive Flat Panels

Epson Products

Copernicus Tech Tubs

MakerBot 3D Printers

Multiple Tierney Catalog Items

Click here to see Tierney's vendor page.

Headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., Tierney has been serving Minnesota, Michigan, and the surrounding area since 1977. Tierney is Google Certified and offers classroom technology solutions including interactive flat panels, interactive projectors, Chromebooks, and more.

About Tierney

Established in 1977, Tierney Brothers has grown from a Kroy labeling products dealer to a leading provider of interactive solutions that inspire collaboration and improve performance. Our customers include Fortune 500 companies, government entities, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, houses of worship, and small businesses. Learn more at www.tierneybrothers.com.

For more information, contact:

Derek Burns

Email contact



1-800-933-7337