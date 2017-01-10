Aircraft to be Utilized by GHS for Utility and Humanitarian Support Operations

Waypoint Leasing (Ireland) Limited ("Waypoint"), the largest independent global helicopter leasing company, today announced that it has agreed to lease one Airbus H225 helicopter to Global Helicopter Service GmbH ("GHS"), a German operator with a strong presence in Africa, for utility and humanitarian support missions.

Con Barber, Director of Middle East Africa Sales and Relationship Management at Waypoint, said, "This transaction is further evidence of Waypoint's diversification and our ability to exploit opportunities in new markets and new segments. A large number of helicopters are used in humanitarian support roles in Africa and around the world, and GHS is a market leader in the segment. We are excited about executing our first lease with GHS and are confident that this transaction is the beginning of a long-term partnership."

Ed Washecka, Chief Executive Officer of Waypoint, said, "This transaction demonstrates Waypoint's confidence in opportunities for the H225, a modern, safe and efficient aircraft, which is increasingly displacing older, less capable aircraft in this market. We believe that the performance and utility of the H225 put the helicopter in a strong position to deliver excellent capabilities in utility and humanitarian missions, and we are excited about working with GHS, a leading operator in the segment."

Mr. Dominik Goldfuss, GHS CEO said, "Waypoint's creative and responsive approach is a great match for GHS. GHS has a strong track record; operating humanitarian and mission critical helicopters, especially in West and Central Africa for the United Nations/World Food Program (UN/WFP), Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors without Borders (MSF) and other end users. The H225 will enhance our capabilities with its impressive performance and will allow us to serve new missions, which require the H225's excellent load and range capabilities."

Since its inception in 2013, Waypoint has been active in supporting oil and gas, utility, firefighting and other industrial-focused helicopter operators, this transaction will further diversify Waypoint's activity into the utility and humanitarian support segment. Waypoint's portfolio includes more than 140 aircraft for 26 customers in 31 countries with total assets in excess of $1.6 billion. Additionally, Waypoint has firm and option orders with aircraft manufacturers for more than 120 helicopters valued at more than $1.5 billion, to be delivered over the next five years.

About Waypoint

Waypoint is a global helicopter leasing company that provides operating lease and financing solutions to helicopter operators worldwide. Headquartered in Limerick, Ireland, Waypoint differentiates itself with a senior management team that has direct helicopter operating and leasing experience in key helicopter markets around the world, having leased helicopters across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. Waypoint serves a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, emergency medical service, search and rescue, firefighting and governmental support. In addition to Ireland, Waypoint has offices in London, the United States, Canada, Singapore, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia. Further information is available at www.waypointleasing.com.

About Global Helicopter Service

GHS was founded in 2014 by an experienced management team to provide helicopter services for the oil/gas/mining, non-profit and government sectors. Since its establishment, GHS has operated helicopter contracts supporting oil/gas operations in Sudan, the UN/WFP in Nigeria, MSF in Sierra Leone and the UN/WFP in Sierra Leone, amongst other contracts and operations. Further information available at www.global-helicopter-service.com.

