LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- DaVinci Vaporizers is pleased to announced its DaVinci IQ Vaporizer was just ranked 2017 #1 portable vaporizer beating the new PAX 3 Vaporizer, Firefly 2 Vaporizer and G Pen Vaporizer in a recent Huffington Post article review: "Top 5 New Portable Vaporizers for 2017" published on January 2nd, 2017.

In the Huffington Post review, the DaVinci IQ Vaporizer was ranked number 1 of 5 the new vaporizers just released for 2017. DaVinci Vaporizer recently launched the IQ after 3 years of R&D, a portable herbal vaporizer with built-in innovative technologies that delivers the purest and most precise vaping experience in the industry. The DaVinci IQ vaporizer is available for purchase on the DaVinci website.

To read the full review appearing on Huffington Post here:

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/586acf56e4b068764965c3d4?timestamp=1483395267634

About DaVinci Vaporizer

DaVinci is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality vaping brands including; "The DaVinci", "DaVinci Ascent" and 2017's new "DaVinci IQ" portable Vaporizers. DaVinci takes pride in its meticulous product development and manufacturing process. The company's mission is to bring a source of purity and enlightenment using premium hardware and unsurpassed technology to perfect the vaporizing experience. Based in Las Vegas, DaVinci Vaporizer brings a quality product to market and educates the world with a global vigor equal to Leonardo DaVinci, our namesake. For additional information visit www.davincivaporizers.com.

Company Contact:

Shauntel Ludwig

Vice President of Operations

DaVinci Vaporizer

Email: sludwig@davincivaporizer.com



