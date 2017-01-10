Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/API Market Worth 213.97 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/API Market by Type (Innovative, Generic), Manufacturer (Captive, Merchant), Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech), Product (mAb, Hormone) Drug (OTC, Rx), Therapy (Diabetes, Oncology, CNS, CVD) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is expected to reach USD 213.97 Billion by 2021 from USD 157.95 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 369 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 313 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/API Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/API-Market-263.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

On the basis of type, the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is segmented into innovative and generic APIs. The innovative APIs segment is estimated to command the largest share in 2016. Some of the major factors contributing to its large share include growing demand for innovative therapeutics for treatment of dreadful diseases, especially cancer, the increase in the number of FDA approvals for new molecular entities and the higher prices of innovative APIs (as compared to generics). On the basis of type of manufacturer, the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is segmented into captive and merchant API manufacturers.

The APIs market, on the basis of type of synthesis, is segmented into synthetic and biotech APIs. Synthetic APIs is estimated to dominate this market in 2016.The large share of this segment can be attributed to the emergence of new synthetic molecules in the market, increasing number of new product approvals, less complex manufacturing and approval processes as compared to biologics and technological advancements in the method of synthesis.

Speak To Analyst: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=263

However, the biotech APIs market is expected to grow at a substantially higher rate during the forecast period owing to advances in biotechnology, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals due to their specificity in action, their similarity with the natural biological compounds, and significant growth in the demand for monoclonal antibodies.

Based on product, the biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, hormones, vaccines, cytokines, fusion proteins, therapeutic enzymes, and blood factors.

In 2015, the monoclonal antibodies segment account accounted for the largest share of the global biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market. Growing incidence of cancer, increasing investments in R&D, technological advances in genetic sequencing and target gene selection, and increasing application of mAbs in oncology reduced side effects as compared to chemotherapy are some of the major factors responsible for the large share of monoclonal antibodies in this market.

Download PDF Brochure@ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=263

Based on geography, the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market by the end of 2016. This large share can be attributed to various factors including increasing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing focus of the government on the growing adoption of generic drugs, rising demand for biologics and specialty drugs, and technological advances in API manufacturing.

Prominent players in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market include Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.) and AbbVie Inc. (U.S.).

Browse Related Reports:

North American Drug Delivery Technologies Market by Route of Administration (Oral (Solid), Pulmonary (Nebulizer), Injectable (Device), Ocular (Device), Nasal (Drop), Topical (Solid), Implantable (Active)), End User (Hospital, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2021.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/north-american-drug-delivery-technologies-market-1209.html

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Type (Diagnostic (SPECT - Technetium, PET - F-18), Therapeutic (Beta Emitters - I-131, Alpha Emitters, Brachytherapy - Y-90) & by Application (Oncology, Thyroid, Cardiology) - Global Forecasts to 2021.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/radiopharmaceuticals-market-417.html

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Telephone No: 1-888-600-6441.

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/pharmaceuticals

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets