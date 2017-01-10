NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, announced the launch of a research service available at Testapedia (www.testapedia.com). As the telecom industry's leading online resource for test and measurement (T&M) products and services, Testapedia now provides a dedicated Research Portal (http://www.testapedia.com/research-portal.asp) delivering a wide range of reports and white papers free of charge to registered users.

Reports made available through the portal will include case studies, product analyses and research findings from Testapedia editors and Heavy Reading (www.heavyreading.com), the research division of Light Reading. The first report available through the Testapedia research service is "Test & Measurement for NFV," which examines the impact of virtualization on the T&M industry and explains how leading vendors are adapting their products and services to virtualized environments. The 31-page report includes profiles and analysis for 12 leading T&M vendors.

Launched in late 2016 as a collaboration between Light Reading, Ixia, Netrounds, VeEX and Viavi, Testapedia now includes listings for 700 suppliers of T&M products and services, and features over 400 telecom industry organizations. Central to Testapedia is a set of comprehensive, searchable databases covering the companies, products, industry organizations and people that are directly involved in defining and shaping the telecom test and measurement industry. The databases are linked by a global taxonomy which breaks the T&M ecosystem down into more than 400 different product categories and functions.

"As service providers rapidly move toward network virtualization, the test and measurement sector is more vital than ever to successfully establishing new products, processes and protocols in a software-defined ecosystem," says Stephen Saunders, founder and CEO of Light Reading. "The Testapedia Research Portal provides access to expert analyses of the latest developments in the test and measurement sector, and addresses the sweeping impact of these technological advancements on the telecom industry."

Testapedia also features a People Directory, a one-of-a-kind listing of communications professionals who are involved in the test and measurement industry. Inclusion in the directory is completely voluntary -- everyone who wishes to be included simply needs to opt in to be part of this unique, worldwide, community-building effort.

