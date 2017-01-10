10 January 2017
GB00B0W5NJ22
Ecovista PLC
('Ecovista' or 'the Company')
Resignation of Director
Ecovista Plc announces that as at 09 January 2017 Luca Tenuta, the Company's Chairman has agreed with the board to step down, with immediate effect. The Company would like to thank Mr Tenuta for his contributions to the Company.
Louise Stokely has been appointed by the Board to act as CEO. The Directors will now commence a search for a replacement Chairman, the results of which will be announced in due course.
The directors of Ecovista Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Louise Stokely
Tel: + 44 (0) 07702 576421
ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ecovista Plc via GlobeNewswire
B0W5NJR35
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX