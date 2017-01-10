GAC Motor Builds Future of Mobility with Revolutionary New Models Revealed at 2017 NAIAS

DETROIT, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- China's fastest growing auto brand GAC Motor has returned to the prestigious North America International Auto Show (NAIAS) for the third time with three new debuts including the first electric vehicle GE3, new SUV GS7 and concept car EnSpirit at the grand launch event hosted on January 9 at Cobo Center in Detroit, US.

The only Chinese company to showcase at 2017 NAIAS from January 8 to 22, GAC Motor has demonstrated innovative thinking in auto manufacturing and environmental awareness in engineering in creating one-of-a-kind riding experience.

Rod Alberts, executive director of 2017 NAIAS, presented "In Honor of Commitment to the 2017 NAIAS" award to GAC Motor at the show for its contribution to the global auto industry. He noted the company has attended the trade show for three times and fully demonstrated its strength of an international automaker and he would like to see more outstanding Chinese auto companies to participate in the North American auto show.

The world premiere of GAC Motor's three vehicles has received significant attention from media and professional audiences, including Hong Lei, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Chicago, to take photos of new cars and check relevant configurations and major breakthroughs the company have achieved in the past few years.

Hong said it is great to find Chinese automobiles at an international auto show after visiting GS7 at the booth. He noted that the development of China's auto industry plays a crucial role in China-US auto industry and economy.

"We are building a world-class system for auto manufacturing, ensuring the high quality of GAC products. Our pursuit for perfection is consistently reflected in every car we manufacture," said Yu Jun, general manager of GAC Motor at the NAIAS launch event.

The new 5-seat SUV GS7 is a strong powered vehicle with intelligent technologies designed for consumers who seek fashionable design and carefree riding experience. EnSpirit, an electronic hybrid concept car featuring forward-leaning stance and iconic fastback, has combined the best of sedan, SUV and convertible all in one to propose an attitude and new lifestyle of freedom, progress and fun, while GE3 with clean "low-poly" shaped design is the first electric vehicle developed on GAC Motor's new energy platform which aims at bringing a friendly and intelligent driving experience.

Rick Snyder, governor of Michigan who came to GAC Motor's display, expressed that GAC Motor has had multiple exchanges with the state of Michigan in the past, and he hopes to achieve more collaborations focused on R&D and innovative technologies to explore the future development of automotive industry together.

In 2016, GAC has achieved 27% increase in terms of sales volume and entered the Fortune Global 500 list four years in a row with a 303rd ranking that's 59 places ahead of 2015. The company's new direction in new energy field aims to broaden the horizon in developing eco-friendly vehicles as well as unmanned driving technologies.

Now GAC Motor operates global sales and service networks in 15 countries including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Chile, Cambodia and Nigeria. The company's North American R&D Center, which will be responsible for talents accumulation, advanced technology research and development, is expected to be launched in the first half of this year, achieving further global outreach.

"We believe China's automobiles will be more frequently seen on the world stage in the future," said Feng Xingya, president of GAC Group, "GAC Motor is committed to providing the best valued products and services to global consumers by building a competitive global R&D, global sourcing and supply chain, global manufacturing, overseas marketing and service systems."

About GAC Motor

A subsidiary of GAC Group, GAC Motor develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories, achieving a year-to-year growth rate of 96% in 2016, the highest among all Chinese brands in the corresponding period. GAC Motor ranked 5th, among all brands in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's 2016 China Initial Quality Study, the highest of all Chinese brands for the fourth consecutive year.

