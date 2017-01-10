Financial Calendar 2017 - Release Date for Annual Financial Report FY2016

SINGAPORE, Jan 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements made by EMAS Offshore Limited ("EOL" or the "Company") on 30 October 2016 and updated on 29 November 2016 regarding the publication of the preliminary financial statements for FY2016, and 10 January 2017 with respect to Q1 FY2017 financial results announcement.

As disclosed on Note 4 and Note 17 in announcement made on 10 January 2017, the Company is not in a position to release its Annual Financial Report for FY2016 ("AR FY2016"). The Company has applied to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority ("ACRA") and requested for the extension of time by sixty (60) days to hold its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") and to present its audited financial statements for the full financial year ended 31 August 2016 at the AGM. The approval was granted by ACRA on 10 January 2017.

It is targeted that the AR FY2016 will be released on 7 February 2017 and that the AGM be held on 27 February 2017.

Consequently, the revised Financial Calendar 2017 is expected as follows:

Q1 FY2017 Report 10 January 2017 (Announced) Annual Financial Report FY2016 7 February 2017 AGM 27 February 2017 Q2 FY2017 and first half semi-annual FY2017 Report 7 April 2017 Q3 FY2017 Report 7 July 2017 Q4 FY2017 and FY 2017 Report 20 October 2017

This Notice is made pursuant to the Oslo Stock Exchange's Continuing Obligations section 4.5 and is subject to disclosure in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

The Company is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Singapore Stock Exchange.

