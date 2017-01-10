MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- (Family Features) Typically, New Year's resolutions include some variation of exercising more frequently, eating less junk food or improving your finances. This year, make a resolution to add simplicity to your life instead. Improve a habit around the house by making cleaning easier.

Keep It Simple

This year, your cleaning resolution can help you lose weight ... in cleaning products. Look no further than your laundry room for the solution. Clorox Regular-Bleach is not just for laundry, it is both a cleaner and a disinfectant, killing 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria. You can use it on a variety of different surfaces to clean, sanitize and disinfect, including in the kitchen and bathroom, making your cleaning regimen easier and more cost-effective.

Simplify Your Kitchen

The Academy for Nutrition and Dietetics suggests using two different cutting boards when making a delicious dinner for your family -- one for raw meat, poultry and seafood, as well as one for raw vegetables -- to prevent cross contamination.

It is important to regularly sanitize any cutting boards that touch raw meat or eggs; don't just wipe them down. To make this chore do double duty, mix a bleach solution directly in your dishpan or sink after you've sanitized your cutting boards to disinfect and deodorize your sink.

The same solution from your sink can be used to wipe down sealed or painted enamel cabinets, handles and other surfaces where spills or dirty fingers may have left behind germs or food residue for a quick and effective way to clean and disinfect.

Simplify Your Bathroom

Bleach is also a powerful tool in the bathroom. Toilets house lots of germs, but bleach can be used to easily clean toilets and disinfect the inside of the bowl.

Instead of throwing away that shower curtain stained with pink slime and black gunk, use Clorox Regular Bleach to clean the curtain and kill mold and mildew. If you are relying on another cleaner, it might not kill mold, which means it will keep coming back. Don't forget to clean grout, another spot mold often grows.

Additionally, keep in mind areas of daily use, such as sinks, countertops and other frequently touched, hard, non-porous surfaces where germs may live. Bleach is especially handy with items that can get smelly over time, such as the bathtub and trash cans.

Keeping cleaning simple is a New Year's resolution you'll actually want to keep. With these tips and tricks, you can start the year off with a bang, fewer germs and a lightened cleaning load. Learn more at clorox.com.

