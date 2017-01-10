Technavio's latest report on the global chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) drugs marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Sapna Jha, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on central nervous system sector, says, "The high unmet medical need in the market is driving the vendors and research organizations to conduct extensive R&D activities, which is expected to bring novel drugs for the treatment of CINV. Currently, the market is characterized by the presence of serotonin receptor antagonists and NK1 receptor antagonists

For instance, Helsinn is one of the leading vendors in the market with flagship drug, Aloxi, which reported revenue of approximately USD 563 million in 2015. The increased need for effective treatments has driven Helsinn to conduct extensive R&D activities and subsequently launched Akynzeo, a fixed-dose combination of palonosetron and netupitant. The patent exclusivity till 2019 will enable Helsinn to generate substantial revenue during the initial phase of the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global CINV drugs marketaccording to Technavio healthcare and life sciencesresearch analysts are:

Robust R&D activities fueling the pipeline

Increasing inorganic growth strategies likely to fuel the market growth

Novel treatment options coupled with new applications

The high unmet medical need in the market has driven the R&D activities of existing as well as new vendors. Helsinn is one of the leading companies that has a strong pipeline of CINV drugs with two drug candidates in Phase III and Phase I stages. Helsinn has collaborated with Taiho Pharmaceutical for the development and commercialization of netupitant IV in Japan. Heron Therapeutics is developing HTX-019, currently in Phase I stage, for the prevention and treatment of CINV.

"New vendors such as Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories and Acacia Pharma are aggressively advancing their pipeline to launch new drugs during the forecast period. Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories and Acacia are developing granisetron intranasal and APD403, respectively," according to Sapna.

Increasing inorganic growth strategies likely to fuel the market growth

The vendors are looking to expand their product portfolio and market presence by pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and alliances. These strategies allow the companies to reduce R&D costs and quickly penetrate into the market. For instance, in April 2016, Helsinn and Purdue Pharma Canada entered an exclusive agreement for the distribution and licensing of Akynzeo.

Under the terms of the agreement, Helsinn retains clinical development activities and the manufacturing and commercialization of Akynzeo, a drug used for the prevention of CINV, while Purdue Pharma Canada will have exclusive rights for the registration, promotion, and commercialization of Akynzeo in Canada.

Novel treatment options coupled with new applications

The focus of vendors toward the development of novel treatment options will likely change the market dynamics. Currently, the vendors are focusing on developing drugs that improve patient compliance significantly. This has driven the launch of oral therapies in the market, which are expected to witness an increased adoption in the coming years. For instance, in August 2016, BioStem Technologies acquired its first US FDA-approved branded generic drug, Granisol Oral Solution, for preventing nausea and vomiting linked with cancer chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Moreover, the expansion of CINV drugs into new applications such as pediatric use is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. As some of the cancers such as leukemia are most prevalent in children (accounts for 30% of all cancers in children), the approval of drugs in this application will help to address the untapped market.

The key vendors are as follows:

GlaxoSmithKline

Helsinn

Heron Therapeutics

Merck

Tesaro

