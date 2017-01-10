sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 10.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,01 Euro		-0,003
-23,08 %
WKN: A0M92G ISIN: US0238501003 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN APPAREL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN APPAREL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN APPAREL INC
AMERICAN APPAREL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN APPAREL INC0,01-23,08 %
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC24,497+2,61 %