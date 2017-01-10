BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds based in developed markets outside the U.S. continued to outperform public markets in the regions in the second quarter of 2016. Strong returns from investments in health care, IT, manufacturing and software companies contributed to the positive Q2 2016 returns for PE and VC funds in non-U.S. developed markets.

The Cambridge Associates LLC Global ex U.S. Developed Markets PE/VC Index® returned 1.3%, measured in U.S. dollars, to investors in the second quarter of 2016, compared with a return of -1.5% by the MSCI EAFE, which measures public equity performance in developed markets outside the U.S. (See table below.)

"Private equity and venture capital funds based in non-U.S. developed markets have continued to generate strong returns for investors, compared with public markets. For every time period longer than a year, the ex U.S. Developed Markets PE/VC Index beat the MSCI EAFE, the comparable public market index, by at least 500 basis points," says Andrea Auerbach, Head of Global Private Investments at Cambridge Associates.

Over the same quarter, the Cambridge Associates LLC Emerging Markets PE/VC Index® generated a 0.7% return, slightly lower than the 0.8% return posted for the quarter by the comparable MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which tracks public markets.

"Companies based in China, which make up almost half of the Emerging Markets PE/VC Index, posted a slightly negative return and underperforming the index as a whole. Emerging markets private equity and venture capital managers have generally performed better than public markets in the region over longer-term perspectives, such as over the last five, 10 or 20 years," says Vish Ramaswami, Managing Director at Cambridge Associates.

Cambridge Associates derives its Global ex U.S. PE and VC Indices from the financial information contained in its proprietary database of 819 funds in developed markets outside the U.S. and 588 funds in emerging markets, with a combined value of roughly $412 billion.

Table: Returns for the Global ex U.S. Developed and Emerging Markets PE/VC Indexes vs Public Counterparts

Periods Ended June 30, 2016 -- Percent (%)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Qtr YTD 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr 15 Yr 20 Yr 25 Yr ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CA Global ex U.S. Dev Mkts PE/VC (US$) 1.3 5.8 7.0 10.6 7.2 8.8 12.9 13.2 13.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CA Global ex U.S. Dev Mkts PE/VC (EUR) 3.9 3.3 7.4 16.4 13.1 10.7 11.8 13.4 13.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MSCI EAFE (US$) mPME -1.5 -4.4 -10.4 3.0 2.2 2.2 4.1 3.7 3.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MSCI EAFE (EUR) mPME 1.1 -6.6 -10.1 8.5 7.8 4.5 4.7 4.8 4.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- S&P 500 (US$) mPME 2.5 3.8 3.5 12.5 12.6 8.7 8.1 8.1 8.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CA Emerging Markets PE/VC (US$) 0.7 0.9 0.8 12.0 8.1 10.7 9.9 9.3 9.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MSCI Emerging Markets* (US$) mPME 0.8 6.6 -11.3 -1.3 -3.1 2.1 5.3 4.3 4.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- S&P 500 (US$) mPME 2.5 3.8 4.0 11.7 12.4 9.1 8.1 8.2 8.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MSCI EAFE (US$) AACR -1.5 -8.7 -10.2 2.1 1.7 1.6 4.3 4.0 5.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MSCI EAFE (EUR) AACR 1.1 -12.7 -9.9 7.5 7.2 3.0 2.4 4.7 5.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MSCI Emerging Markets* (US$) AACR 0.8 13.6 -11.7 -1.2 -3.4 3.9 9.5 5.3 7.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- S&P 500 (US$) AACR 2.5 7.8 4.0 11.7 12.1 7.4 5.8 7.9 9.4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sources: Cambridge Associates LLC, MSCI Inc., Standard & Poor's, and Thomson Reuters Datastream. MSCI data provided "as is" without any express or implied warranties.

Notes: The PE/VC indexes are pooled horizon internal rates of return and are based on limited partners' fund-level performance; the returns are net of fees, expenses, and carried interest. Because the indexes are capital weighted, performance is mainly driven by the largest vintage years. Public index returns are shown as both time-weighted returns (average annual compound returns) and dollar-weighted returns (modified public market equivalent). The Cambridge Associates mPME calculation is a private-to-public comparison that seeks to replicate private investment performance under public market conditions.

*Returns for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index began 1/1/1988; to match the 1986 inception of the Emerging Markets PE/VC Index, price returns from Global Financial Data are used for the period 1/1/1986 to 12/31/1987.

Some highlights from the Global ex U.S. Developed Markets PE/VC Index in Q2 2016:

PE/VC Distributions and Contributions Dropped in Q2 2016 in Developed Markets Outside the U.S.: Distributions from funds in the ex U.S. Developed Markets PE/VC Index to investors totaled $13.2 billion in the second quarter -- a 12% drop from Q1 and a 38% drop from the fourth quarter of 2015. Contributions from investors to fund managers were lower, at $6.9 billion, during Q2.





Health Care Was Top-Performing Sector in Non-U.S. Developed Markets PE/VC in Q2 2016: Four of six meaningfully sized sectors in the ex U.S. Developed Markets PE/VC Index -- each of which made up at least 5% of the Index -- generated positive returns in U.S. dollars in the second quarter. The top-performing sector was health care, which returned 2.6%. Financial services companies performed worst in the Index, with a return of -2.3% in Q2.





PE/VC Funds in Developed Markets Outside the U.S. Raised in 2013 Performed Best in Q2 2016: Returns among the ex U.S. Developed Markets PE/VC Index's biggest vintage years ranged from -4.1% for funds raised in 2005 to 4.7% for those raised in 2013. Consumer companies contributed to the 2005 vintage's poor returns, while the hardware sector led 2013 vintage funds' strong performance for the quarter.





In Non-U.S. Developed Markets, PE/VC Investments in Companies Based in France and Germany Were Top Performers in Q2 2016: Europe is the main destination for investment capital in the ex U.S. Developed Markets PE/VC Index, and companies based in France, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom each comprised more than 5% of the index in Q2 2016. Of those countries, companies based in France and Germany generated positive returns in the quarter, while those based in Sweden and the United Kingdom did not.

A few highlights from the Emerging Markets PE/VC Index in Q2 2016:

Distributions to and Contributions from PE/VC Managers in Emerging Markets Fell in Q2 2016: During the second quarter of 2016, funds in the Emerging Markets PE/VC Index distributed $3.5 billion to investors, a 31% decrease from total contributions in Q1. Funds in the Index called $3.3 billion from investors in Q2.





Manufacturing Was Top-Performing Sector Among PE/VC Investments in Emerging Markets in Q2 2016: Most meaningfully sized sectors in the Emerging Markets PE/VC Index -- each of which represents at least 5% of the Index - posted positive returns in Q2. Manufacturing led the pack with a 3.7% return, while the IT sector earned the lowest return at -1.6%.





PE/VC Funds in Emerging Markets Raised in 2009 Were Top Performers in Q2 2016: Funds raised in 2009 performed better than any other vintage in the Emerging Markets PE/VC Index in Q2 2016. Four sectors buoyed returns: consumer, environmental, media and financial services. The worst-performing vintage in the second quarter was 2010, with a -2.7% return.





Among Emerging Markets, PE/VC Investments in Chinese Companies Generated Negative Returns in Q2 2016: Chinese and Indian companies continued to dominate the Emerging Markets PE/VC Index in Q2 2016, making up 46.5% and 7.9% of the Index, respectively. Chinese companies returned -0.2% during the quarter, while Indian companies posted a 0.8% return.

