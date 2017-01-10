Global High Pressure Processing Equipment Markets, Trends & Forecasts, 2022 - Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.26% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "High Pressure Processing Equipment Market - Global Trend & Forecast To 2022" report to their offering.

The high pressure processing equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.26% from 2016, to reach a projected value of USD 500.3 Million by 2022.



High pressure processing equipment has become prominent in recent years due to the increased use of different volumes of vessels, growing awareness regarding the types of products that can benefit from the use of high pressure processing technology, and the increasing research activities regarding the importance of using cold processing techniques

Depending upon the application of high pressure processing equipment, the market was led by fruits & vegetables, followed by meat and juice & beverages, respectively. Juice & beverages are expected to have the highest growth rate due to the adoption of the technology for processing of packaged beverages by major multi-national companies. Hence, with the growth in the consumption of packaged food and beverages, the use of HPP technology is expected to increase.

In terms of vessel volume, the high pressure processing market was led by the 100L to 250L category in 2015. The primary reason behind the large share of this segment is the lower cost of the equipment, which is affordable to food manufacturers operating on a small or medium scale. The fastest-growing segment is expected to be the less than 100L category of equipment, as it requires lesser manpower to operate.



The global market, in terms of end user category, is led by the large production plants segment in 2015. This is due to the presence of a large number of packaged meat producers of this category who adopted this technology in order to minimize the usage of preservatives in their products.



In terms of orientation type, horizontal equipment accounted for the largest-market share in 2015. Horizontal high pressure processing equipment is used to the largest extent globally. This segment is also the fastest growing as it is easy to assemble and disassemble, install, and ensures more throughput. Therefore, most high pressure processing equipment is horizontal. The horizontal segment dominated this market in 2015, owing to its large-scale application in meat, fruits & vegetables, and juice & beverages in the North American region.



Leading players profiled in this report:



Avure Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) CHIC FresherTech ( China )

) Hiperbaric Espana ( Spain )

) Kobe Steel Ltd. ( Japan )

) Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller SE & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Stansted Fluid Power Ltd (U.K.)

Universal Pasteurization Co. (U.S.)

Next HPP (U.S.)

ThyssenKrupp AG ( Germany )



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 High Pressure Processing Equipment Market, by Orientation Type



7 High Pressure Processing Equipment Market, by Vessel Volume

8 High Pressure Processing Equipment Market, by Application



9 High Pressure Processing Equipment Market, by End-User Category



10 High Pressure Processing Equipment Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2zv63t/high_pressure



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716