Structural Health Monitoring Market - Global Forecast to 2022 - Government Initiatives Toward Maintenance of Aging Structures - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Structural Health Monitoring Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The structural health monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 701.4 Million in 2015 to USD 3407.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 24.99% between 2016 and 2022.

Structural health monitoring solutions are used across various sectors such as civil infrastructure, aerospace, energy, mining, and others. The increasing initiatives of governments worldwide towards the maintenance of aging structures such as bridges, dams and roads are likely to drive the growth of the structural health monitoring market. The efficient performance of structures in civil infrastructure, aerospace and energy industry also depends on the hardware and software components used for monitoring purposes.

The scope of this report covers the structural health monitoring market on the basis of solutions, end users, technology, application and geography. Hardware solutions are expected to hold the largest market share of the structural health monitoring market between 2016 and 2022. However, the structural health monitoring market for software solutions is likely grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the structural health monitroing market between 2016 and 2022. The rapidly aging infrastructure such as bridges in North America, growing usage of composites, are some of the factors driving the growth of the structural health monitoring market. The structural health monitoring market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022.

Companies Mentioned:

Acellent Technologies Inc.

Advitam Inc.

Cowi A/S

Digitexx Data Systems, Inc.

Geocomp Corp.

Geokon, Incorporated

Geosig Ltd.

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik Gmbh

Kinemetrics Inc.

National Instruments Corp.

Nova Metrix Llc

Sodis Lab

Strainstall Uk Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Structural Health Monitoring Market, By Technology

8 Structural Health Monitoring Market, By Solution Type

9 Structural Health Monitoring Market, By End User

10 Structural Health Monitoring Market, By Application

11 Structural Health Monitoring Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profile

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9t384q/structural_health

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716