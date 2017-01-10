Research and Markets - Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market to Grow 22%, 2017-2021 With Continental, Tesla Motors & Toyota Industries Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global electric vehicle motor market to grow at a CAGR of 22.67% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric vehicle motor market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the four prominent vendors operating in the market.

One trend in the market is in-wheel microdrive system. In in-wheel microdrive system, the motors are installed next to the wheel in parallel. This is a direct drive where motors are small but offer a high torque. For instance, Protean Electric developed an inside-out motor where high torque is generated by mounting the magnets on the rotor that sits outside the stator. This allows the coil, and the magnets with a large diameter to create a high torque. Normally, the electric motor and the inverter used to provide AC to the motor are of the same size. An in-wheel motor minimizes the space needed. This gives additional room for battery pack and luggage. The size of the inverter is reduced by using many microinverter units that break down the high current switching at high voltage by a conventional power inverter into smaller currents at smaller voltages.

According to the report, one driver in the market is decline in cost of electric motor owing to advances in technology. The additional components that comprise an EV compared with conventional gasoline- or diesel-powered vehicles are a battery, electric controller, motor, and power inverter. The supplier level cost of these components, except controllers, will decline during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increased sales of HEVs and full EVs globally, which increases the mass production of electric components. The price of controllers is increasing due to the addition of complex electronic units in the vehicle, which must be controlled by higher-level controllers. Therefore, the supplier will be able to purchase raw materials for lower prices in bulk, thereby reducing the selling price to OEMs.

Key vendors:

Continental

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Tesla Motors

Toyota Industries

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by types of motor

Part 07: Market segmentation by EV motor power rating

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b5tqq2/global_electric

