

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican leaders are moving quickly to repeal the healthcare reform law known as Obamacare, but a group of five moderate GOP Senators are looking to slow down the process.



Senators Bob Corker, R-Tenn., Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Susan Collins, R-Maine, Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, introduced an amendment Monday to give lawmakers additional time to craft a repeal bill.



The amendment would extend the deadline for budget reconciliation instructions from January 27th to March 3rd.



In a statement, Corker noted that President-elect Donald Trump has expressed support for repealing and replacing Obamacare simultaneously.



'This amendment will give the incoming administration more time to outline its priorities after its chief health care official assumes office and fully reviews the tools currently at his disposal,' Corker said.



He added, 'By extending the deadline for budget reconciliation instructions until March, Congress and the incoming administration will each have additional time to get the policy right.'



A statement from Collins said the additional time would allow lawmakers to develop a serious replacement to Obamacare that would protect Americans from losing their health insurance coverage and avoid turmoil in the insurance industry.



Senator Rand Paul, R-Ken., has also expressed concerns about repealing Obamacare without a replacement plan and suggested lawmakers should vote on both at the same time.



'I think there are enough voices in the caucus that are saying we should do replacement when we repeal. So it could get to that point,' Paul said in an interview with Politico.



Paul said he would still likely support a standalone repeal bill but noted he'd 'feel a lot better about it if we voted on replacement on the same day.'



A new Morning Consult/Politico found that most voters think Congress should not repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan.



Sixty-one percent of voters said there should be a clear alternative announced before repealing the healthcare law, while 28 percent said Obamacare should be repealed immediately even if there is no replacement plan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX