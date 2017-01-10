Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Growing at CAGR of 125% During 2017 to 2020

PUNE, India, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) market is presently at a nascent stage with most investments focused on virtualized small cells for targeted greenfield deployments and pilot engagements for macrocell coverage. However, as mobile operators realize the benefits of RAN virtualization, the (vRAN) virtualized radio access network market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 125% over the next three year period. By the end of 2020, research estimates that vRAN deployments will account for a market worth $2.6 Billion.

Topics Covered are vRAN ecosystem; Market drivers and barriers; vRAN architecture and key functional elements; Baseband functional splitting for vRAN implementation; Fronthaul networking technologies and interface options; Key trends including RAN slicing, RANaaS (RAN as a Service), neutral hosting and MEC (Mobile Edge Computing); TCO comparison between vRAN and conventional RAN architectures; vRAN deployment models including Cloud RAN and virtualized small cells; Mobile operator case studies; Regulatory landscape, collaborative initiatives and standardization; Industry roadmap and value chain; Profiles and strategies of over 60 leading ecosystem players including vRAN solution providers; Strategic recommendations for ecosystem players including vRAN solution providers and mobile operators; Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030

At present, most vRAN investments are focused on virtualized small cells for targeted greenfield deployments and pilot engagements for macrocell coverage. Mobile operators are exploring multiple baseband functional split options for vRAN implementation, as they seek to ease the transition to 5G networks while reducing fronthaul costs.

The ongoing 5G race is expected to significantly boost vRAN investments over the coming years. Research estimates that approximately $900 Million of all vRAN investments will be directed towards 5G networks by the end of 2020.

Forecast Segmentation:

Submarkets: vRAN Radio Units and vBBUs (Virtualized Baseband Units)

Air Interface Technology Segmentation: LTE & 3G and 5G NR (New Radio)

Deployment Model Segmentation: Virtualized Small Cells and Virtualized Macrocells

