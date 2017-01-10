Multi-Contact is no more, but in its place emerges Stäubli Electrical Connectors, the same company, offering the same products with the same technology, but with a new branding to emphasize its long-standing affiliation with the Stäubli Group. A company deeply important to the solar PV industry, with over one billion PV connectors successfully installed to date, the positive move to reinforce its brand is expected to ensure access to expanded research and development resources in the long term.

Now well-established as the preeminent electrical connector supply to the PV industry, Stäubli Electrical Connectors was established in Basel, Switzerland, in 1962. But one of its most critical moments came in 2002, when it joined forces with Stäubli Group, a provider of mechatronic solutions in the areas of coupling systems, acting as the Electrical Connectors Division. This partnership has enabled the company to thrive, and to expand its presence across various markets.

So, from Multi-Contact, it becomes Stäubli Electrical Connectors, with the tagline: "A connection for a future of efficiency and sustainability." However, the company was eager to stress that nothing else is changing, the technology and ...

