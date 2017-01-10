GRANITE FALLS, MN -- January 10, 2017 -- Multi-platinum-selling country artist Blackhawk will perform on February 4, 2017 at Prairie's Edge Casino Resort. With a dozen top ten hits including two number ones to their credit and album sales that exceed seven million records, they continue to carve out their own place in music history.

The show will be held in conjunction with the Granite Falls Fire Department as a tribute to all Southwest Minnesota EMS Services.

"We are thrilled to be working with the Granite Falls Fire Department to bring such a high quality act to the area. We believe this helps elevate the quality of the fireman's annual dance and also helps promote the area," said Barry Joannides, general manager, Prairie's Edge Casino Resort. "In addition to funding the show, Prairie's Edge will be giving a discounted ticket to all EMS workers."

Tickets for Blackhawk are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. EMS workers can enter promo code: EMS-20 to receive their advance tickets for just $20. Tickets can be purchased online now at www.prairiesedgecasino.com. The fire department will provide free shuttle service between Granite Falls and the resort. The Granite Falls Fire Department can be reached at (320)564-3800.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Blackhawk will take the stage at 8:00 p.m. The fire department will hold a raffle at 9:45 p.m. for a Harley Davidson Street Glide. The Shane Martin Band will take the stage following the raffle.

Prairie's Edge Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Upper Sioux Community. Since 1991 the property has offered 24-hour gaming action. In addition to over 1,000 slot machines and table games, the property offers three restaurants, a 160-room hotel, and a 10,000 square foot convention and meeting facility. The property offers a swimming pool, exercise facility, business center, multiple lounge areas, convenience store, gas station, 55-unit RV park and campground. Visitors must be 18 or older to gamble. The property is located three miles south of Highway 212 in Granite Falls, Minn., just off Highway 23.

