Clarivate Analytics Names 2016 Top 100 Global Innovators

Top 100 most innovative companies shift focus from quantity to quality

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics, formerly the Intellectual Property & Science business of Thomson Reuters, today announced its highly anticipated list of 2016 Top 100 Global Innovators. The report honors the most innovative corporations and institutions in the world as determined by the robust analysis of unique and proprietary data. The company also unveiled its new brand identity following the sale of the business to Onex Corporation and Baring Private Equity Asia in October 2016.

Now in its sixth year, the 2016 Top 100 Global Innovators report reveals a prominent shift in strategy among the world's top innovators. Notably, the volume of patents filed has decreased while grant rates have increased. That trend, combined with a significant commitment to R&D spending, showcases an increased commitment to quality over quantity for commercializing new inventions. Together, the firms on the list generated more than $4 trillion revenue in 2015 and spent more than $227 billion on research and development. On average, the 2016 Top 100 Global Innovators invest 9.1 percent more in R&D than those in the S&P 100, underlining the importance they place on innovation.

This year's study also revealed wider diversification within the patent portfolios of the top innovators. Canon, General Electric and Hitachi are investing significantly in medical devices, while Google is developing a self-driving car and Amazon is actively involved in drone technology. The data in this year's report show the path to innovation is no longer a straight line.

"Today marks a milestone for Clarivate Analytics as we journey towards the future with the publication of our Top 100 Global Innovators report under our new brand identity," said Jay Nadler, CEO. "We believe the power of innovation is a fundamental driver of economic well-being, competitive advantage and success, which represents the heart of our business - to accelerate the pace of innovation. Using insights from the Web of Science, Derwent and Cortellis, our Top 100 Global Innovators methodology is purely data-based and eliminates any ambiguity as to what makes an organization innovative. So, we congratulate those who have made meaningful gains to usher in the next era of global innovation."

The Clarivate Analytics 2016 Top 100 Global Innovators methodology is the only objective analysis of patent volume, patent-grant success rates, global reach and invention influence to identify without bias the world's most innovative organizations.

The Clarivate Analytics 2016 Top 100 Global Innovators are:

3M Company Fujitsu Nokia Abbott Laboratories General Electric Novartis Advanced Micro Devices Google (now Alphabet Inc.) NTT Air Products Hitachi NXP Semiconductors Aisin Seiki Honda Motor Olympus Alstom Honeywell International Omron Amazon Huawei Oracle Analog Devices IFP Energies Nouvelles Panasonic Apple Intel Philips Arkema InterDigital Qualcomm BASF Johnson & Johnson Renesas Bayer Johnson Controls Roche Becton Dickinson JTEKT Safran Boeing Kawasaki Heavy Industries Saint-Gobain Boston Scientific Kobe Steel Samsung Electronics Bridgestone Komatsu Seagate Bristol-Myers Squibb Kyocera Seiko Epson Broadcom LG Electronics Shin-Etsu Chemical Cannon Lockheed Martin Showa Denko Chevron LSIS Sony CNRS, French National Center for Scientific Research Makita Corporation Sumitomo Electric CEA Marvell Symantec Corning MediaTek TE Connectivity Daikin Industries Medtronic Thales Delphi Automotive Merck Toshiba Dolby Laboratories Micron Total S.A. Dow Chemical Company Microsoft Toyota Motor DuPont Mitsubishi Heavy Industries University of California Emerson Electric NEC Valeo Ericsson Nike Xerox Exxon Mobil Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Xilinx Fraunhofer Nissan Motor Yamaha Fujifilm Nitto Denko Yaskawa Electric



Yazaki

