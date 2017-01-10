DRAPER, UT--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Fluent Home, a leader in home security and smart home solutions announced today the Vue vehicle tracker, the latest innovation in smart home technology. Fluent is excited to present this product to its valued customers, expanding on the world class experience customers have with their state-of-the-art security and smart home technology and extending that experience to their second most valuable asset -- their car.

The Vue vehicle tracker made available to Fluent customers can be installed in any vehicle made after 1996. The tracker is fully integrated into the Fluent smart home where homeowners can remotely control their security system, unlock their doors, adjust their thermostat, turn off lights and much more.

Through Vue, Fluent customers are able to:

Obtain real-time location tracking for their vehicle.

See complete trip details including distance traveled and average MPG.

View the path their vehicle took turn by turn on the Fluent map.

Receive diagnostic and status alerts when your vehicle needs service.

Create geo-fencing alerts notifying customers when their car travels outside a certain area.

Create rules that integrate into their smart home system.

"This represents, to my knowledge and 15 years of experience, the first time a vehicle tracking device has been paired and fully integrated with the smart home," said Omar Taveras, Chief Operations Officer of Fluent Home. "Vue successfully bridges the gap in the Internet of Things space by connecting smart home solutions with vehicles. Homeowners can now seamlessly check the status of their home and vehicle from a single app."

The Vue maintains constant, wireless communication with the Fluent control system allowing users to automatically and intuitively open a garage door, turn on lights and adjust the thermostat as their vehicle turns onto their street.

With the release of the Vue vehicle tracker, Fluent solidifies its position as a leading provider of IOT services for the connected home. Fluent will be offering Vue to Fluent customers in Spring of 2017.

About Fluent Home

Fluent Home (https://www.fluenthome.com/) is a leading provider of smart home and security alarm products to homeowners and businesses across North America. From the Fluent smart home app, homeowners can control their thermostat, open doors, turn on lights, view live video feed, and much more. Every home secured by Fluent is monitored 24/7 by award-winning security monitoring services.

Fluent has been the recipient of several awards over the years including; 2 Bronze Awards from Best in Biz for Social Responsibility and Customer Service, the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, inContact Best Customer Service Award and the Forbes Top 100 Internet of Things list.

Fluent is committed to giving back and every year participates in a large, international charity project. Fluent employees have traveled to locations such as; Africa, Peru, Philippines, Dominican Republic and most recently Vietnam to aid impoverished communities and families.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/10/11G126972/Images/Fluent_Vue_-_Smart_Car_Technology-e8ca0c7641c589d4b07c32ebb665be63.jpg

Gary Arnold

855.238.4826 x1202

marketing@fluenthome.com