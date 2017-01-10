Regulatory News:

STENTYS (Paris:STNT) (FR0010949404 STNT), a medical technology company commercializing the world's first and only Self-Apposing coronary stent, announced today its preliminary financial calendar for 2017.

Event Date * Q4 Full Year Sales 2016 Thursday, January 12, 2017 Full-Year Results 2016 Wednesday, March 22, 2017 Q1 Sales 2017 Thursday, April 13, 2017 Shareholders' General Meeting Thursday, May 11, 2017 Q2 Sales 2017 Wednesday, July 12, 2017 Half-Year Results 2017 Wednesday, September 13, 2017 Q3 Sales 2017 Thursday, October 12, 2017

Financial year ended 31 December

* Subject to modification. Press releases are distributed after the financial markets closure.

About STENTYS

STENTYS is developing and commercializing innovative solutions for the treatment of patients with complex artery disease. STENTYS' Self-Apposing drug-eluting stents are designed to adapt to vessels with ambiguous or fluctuating diameters in order to prevent the malapposition problems associated with conventional stents. The APPOSITION clinical trials in the treatment of acute myocardial infarction showed a very low one year mortality rate and a faster arterial healing compared to conventional stents. The company's product portfolio also includes MiStent SES, a coronary DES whose new drug delivery mechanism is designed to match vessel response, and is marketed through STENTYS' commercial network in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America.

More information is available at www.stentys.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company that are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future which may not be accurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the development and commercialization of the Company's products, market acceptance of the Company's products, its ability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to its business area and markets, its ability to enforce and protect its patents and proprietary rights, uncertainties related to the U.S. FDA approval process, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment for clinical trials, the outcome of clinical trials, and other factors, including those described in the Section 4 "Risk Factors" of the Company's 2015 Registration Document (document de référence) filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on August 30, 2016 under number D.16-804.

STENTYS is listed on Comp. C of the Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0010949404 Ticker: STNT

