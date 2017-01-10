BioInvent's Collaboration Partner ThromboGenics Initiates Phase II Study With the Drug Candidate THR-317

Lund, Sweden, Jan 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) announces today that the company's collaboration partner ThromboGenics NV reports that the first patients have been enrolled in a study with the drug candidate THR-317 for the treatment of diabetic macular oedema. The study evaluates safety and efficacy of two dose levels of THR-317 and plans to include a total of 50 patients over a period of 12 months. The first results are expected during the first quarter of 2018.

BioInvent's ownership in THR-317 amounts to 40 percent provided the company contributes with half of historical and future development costs. As earlier communicated, BioInvent has initiated an evaluation of how to ensure that the value of the project for the company is optimized.

The clinical development of THR-317 is done by ThromboGenics. For further information, BioInvent therefore refers to the press release made by ThromboGenics on 10 January 2017, see www.thrombogenics.com.

