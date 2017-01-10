Tecan Group AG: Tecan appoints Klaus Lun Head of the Life Sciences Business division

Männedorf, Switzerland, January 10, 2017 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that Dr. Klaus Lun, Head of Corporate Development and a member of the Management Board of the Tecan Group since June 2013, has been appointed Head of the Life Sciences Business division. On December 14, 2016, Tecan announced that Dr. Stefan Traeger, Head of the Life Sciences Business division and member of the Management Board since July 2013, will be leaving Tecan to become Chief Executive Officer of another publicly listed company. Klaus Lun will take over his new role from Stefan Traeger effective February 1, 2017. He will continue in his role as Head of Corporate Development in addition to the new position until a successor for this role has been found. The search for a successor has been initiated.

Tecan CEO Dr. David Martyr commented: "I am very pleased that Klaus Lun will take over the role as Head of the Life Sciences Business division. With his extensive experience in a variety of management positions in the life science industry, his domain knowledge and his detailed understanding of Tecan's business and strategy, he is the ideal candidate for this position. I am also pleased that Klaus will continue ad interim as Head of Corporate Development during the recruitment of a successor as acquisitions remain an important contributor to our overall growth and a key element of our corporate strategy."

Before joining Tecan, Klaus Lun was Vice President Global Product Marketing at Molecular Devices Inc., a company belonging to the Danaher Group, with responsibility for strategy development, positioning and marketing for the entire product portfolio. Prior to this, he was responsible for running the Drug Discovery and Bioresearch business as Vice President Drug Discovery and Bioresearch.

Klaus Lun was Director Business Development from 2007 to 2011 at Leica Microsystems, also part of the Danaher Group, where he was responsible for corporate mergers, takeovers and licensing. He was also closely involved in a number of transactions entered into by the parent company Danaher.

Klaus Lun studied biology at the University of Tübingen and gained his doctorate in neurobiology at the University of Heidelberg. He also has an MBA from the University of Mannheim. Klaus Lun is 44 years old and an Italian citizen.

