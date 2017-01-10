CUDA Stock: Bullish Price ActionBarracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) stock is set to trade higher on Tuesday, after the the company posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 on $88.8 million in revenue.This beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines and, as a result, investors bid up the price of CUDA stock by 8.12% in after-hours trading. The after-hours gain comes on the heels of a session that already saw investors bid up Barracuda stock by 4.35%.Investors were bullish going into the earnings report, and the numbers.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...