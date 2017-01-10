Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Research Report 2016-2020 - Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global data center liquid immersion cooling market to grow at a CAGR of 54.23% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data center liquid immersion cooling market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report provides the performance and market dominance of each of the vendors in terms of experience, product portfolio, and customer base. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is increase in leading data center operators and vendors interest toward the market. Every data center operator and infrastructure vendor are involved in identifying alternative solutions to cool data centers.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is growing demand for data centers. The demand for data centers among CSPs, colocation providers, enterprises, government agencies, and telecommunication organizations has seen a marked increase due to the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud-based services and big data analytics for operational business needs. Developed countries are the largest markets for data center operations.

Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is availability of alternative cooling methods. One of the traditional methods of cooling is air-based cooling. For the past few years, there has been an increased power consumption by data centers worldwide. This scenario has made data center operators look for an alternative solution that is efficient in terms of power consumption and performance.



Key questions answered in this report



What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Key vendors



Allied Control

Asetek

CoolIT Systems

Green Revolution Cooling

Iceotope

LiquidCool Solutions

Midas Green Technologies

Other prominent vendors



Ebullient

Submer Technologies

3M

