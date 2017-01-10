Research and Markets - Ransomware Protection Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2021 - Key Vendors are Bitdefender, Fireeye & Intel Security

DUBLIN, Jan 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The ransomware protection market size is expected to grow from USD 8.16 Billion in 2016 to USD 17.36 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers of the market include rise in phishing attacks and security breaches and emergence of Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, through which cyber-criminals are reaping billions of dollars from the victims.

Ransomware protection solutions have been deployed across various industry verticals, including government and defense, BFSI, healthcare, education, and others. The healthcare vertical is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the cyber-criminals are targeting valuable electronic patient health information, which has huge demand in the black market. However, BFSI vertical is estimated to have the largest market size in 2016, which is fueled by the advent of crypto-currencies such as Bitcoins.

The North American region is expected to become the largest revenue generating region for cybersecurity vendors in 2016, followed by Europe. This is mainly because the businesses in the U.S. are highly targeted by hackers via ransomware attacks to extort large ransom. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the ransomware protection market, as ransomware perpetrators are targeting SMEs in this region via large number of phishing attacks.

Lack of awareness among security professionals about new and emerging ransomware families is the biggest challenge, which the enterprise are facing in the ransomware protection market.

Companies Mentioned:

Bitdefender

Fireeye, Inc.

Intel Security (Mcafee)

Kaspersky Lab

Malwarebytes

Sentinelone

Sophos Group Plc

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Inc.

Zscaler, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Ransomware Protection Market Analysis, by Solution

8 Ransomware Protection Market Analysis, by Service

9 Ransomware Protection Market Analysis, by Application

10 Ransomware Protection Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

11 Ransomware Protection Market Analysis, by Organization Size

12 Ransomware Protection Market Analysis, by Vertical

13 Geographic Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

