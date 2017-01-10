Research and Markets - Global Child Care Management Software Market to Grow 10%, 2017-2021 with EZChildTrack, SmartCare & SofterWare Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Child Care Management Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global child care management software market to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Child Care Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is emergence of child care video streaming. In child care video streaming, web cameras live-stream the activities in the daycare centers for the parents, who can access it with a password either from the organization's website or mobile app. The noticeable advantage of child care video streaming is that parents can log in anytime they want to view their child. This makes child care professionals more accountable to provide the best care. Parents will prefer to opt for daycare centers that provide such facilities, which will lead to more daycare centers deploying this technology. This will contribute significantly to the growth of the market in the future.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in collaborative learning. The increase in the preschool and child care centers has led to the rise in competition among vendors in the market. This competition among vendors has further facilitated the adoption of child care management software. Many kindergartens and schools are trying to enhance children's skills by relying on interactive and individualized learning experiences driven by new technologies. Preschool-age kids learn at a rapid rate. Thus, to promote collaborative learning, child care centers adopt child care management software. The software not only manages administrative activities but also provides information on child's interest and other areas related to health, food, and adequate nutrition levels for children. Such information will help the child care professionals to provide a better collaborative learning environment for children.



Key vendors:



EZChildTrack

Jackrabbit Technologies

Personalized Software

Procare Software

SmartCare

SofterWare



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by deployment model



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Buying criteria



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Five forces model



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Key vendor profiles



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/34m8g6/global_child_care

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716