The vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017-2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts - Research and Markets

vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) refers to a RAN (Radio Access Network) implementation where some or all baseband functions are separated from the remote radio unit and run as VNFs (Virtualized Network Functions) on commodity hardware. This approach results in multiple operational benefits including but not limited to TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) reduction, performance gains and scalability. In addition, vRAN enables mobile operators to future-proof their networks for 5G upgrades.

The vRAN market is presently at a nascent stage with most investments focused on virtualized small cells for targeted greenfield deployments and pilot engagements for macrocell coverage. However, as mobile operators realize the benefits of RAN virtualization, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 125% over the next three year period. By the end of 2020, estimates suggest that vRAN deployments will account for a market worth $2.6 Billion.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the vRAN ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, collaborative initiatives, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for vRAN investments from 2017 till 2030.

Companies Mentioned:

3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)

6WIND

ADLINK Technology

Advantech

Airspan Networks

Altiostar Networks

Amarisoft

Argela

Aricent

ARM Holdings

Artemis Networks

Artesyn Embedded Technologies

ASOCS

ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)

Broadband Forum

Broadcom

BT Group

Casa Systems

Cavium

China Mobile

(50+ Others)

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: An Overview of vRAN

3: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives

4: vRAN Deployment Models & Case Studies

5: vRAN Industry Roadmap & Value Chain

6: Key Market Players

7: Market Analysis & Forecasts

8: Expert Opinion - Interview Transcripts

9: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

