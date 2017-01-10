Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market to Reach $40 Billion by 2021: Growing Need for Big Data Analytics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The Hadoop big data analytics market is projected to grow from USD 6.71 Billion in 2016 to USD 40.69 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 43.4% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is mainly attributed to the increasing volume of big data and growing need for big data analytics. With increase in the volume of big data, companies are looking for ways to analyze and process it quickly and economically. Considering the present state of big data, tremendous amount of information is generated every day in the form of heterogeneous databases. Due to this, the demand for cost-effective Hadoop big data solutions is increasing among enterprises worldwide, as these solutions help manage and analyze such huge data sets.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Hadoop big data analytics market in 2015. The Hadoop big data analytics market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing deployment of Hadoop big data solutions by enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region to enhance efficiency and streamline their business operations.

Vendors also face problems with respect to immature technology framework for Hadoop, which acts as a key restraint to the growth of the market. In addition, security issues related to Hadoop big data platforms serve to be a key challenge to the growth of the Hadoop big data analytics market.

Key vendors:

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

IBM Corporation

Teradata Corporation

Tableau Software, Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

Pentaho Corporation

MarkLogic Corporation

SAP SE

Pivotal Software, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Component

7 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Application

8 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Vertical

9 Regional Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Key Innovators

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gslfnb/hadoop_big_data

