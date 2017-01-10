Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2017) - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) ("NSM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received its blasting permit for its Arizona mining operation from the US Department of Justice. The Company considers the receipt of the permit to be a significant step forward and one of the last remaining requirements for development of the underground, bulk sampling initiative to commence Q1 2017 on its patented Buckeye Mine.

NSM is currently completing preliminary site work at the Buckeye Mine. This includes leveling the site for the necessary infrastructure such as air compressor, generator, powder magazines, storage containers, ore storage, shipping area and guard trailer. In addition; NSM has purchased a Tamrock two boom jumbo drill and a MTI 2 yd scoop tram. This production type underground equipment will enable the Company to move ahead with generating larger quantities of ore when combined with our existing equipment and infrastructure. NSM plans to stockpile ore under its test mining regime to better define grade, geometry, variability and daily tonnage expectations from current accessible stoping horizons of the mine. Reconciled grade and tonnage numbers from this work in conjunction with short ranged drilling (Q1 2017), will allow the company to forecast a cash-flow model and mine-plan.

As NSM works toward development of the Buckeye Mine it continues to work closely with its environmental consultant and the Arizona Department of Mines on permitting of the adjacent Silver Sevens Mine.

NSM is pleased with the ongoing progress and, as a result of our successful financing in December 2016, is in a position to continue its efforts to develop the property.

