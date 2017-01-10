Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal industrial food blender and mixer marketreport. This research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global industrial food blender and mixer market is experiencing a significant growth owing to the increase in consumption of processed packaged food around the world. The consumers across the world prefer to buy high-quality processed food that is safe to eat even after a long period. In developing countries, such as China and India, consumers are developing a preference for ready-to-eat processed dairy and bakery products that have longer shelf life.

Competitive vendor landscape

There is a high level of competition among vendors in the global industrial food blender and mixer market. These vendors compete based on various factors, especially on offering enhanced mixing technologies, which can minimize the operational cost of the food processing companies. The vendors are providing multi-agitator features so that the food contents can be mixed homogeneously in a single batch and not be subjected to pre-mix or side mix batches.

"Companies like GEA Group and SPX flow are providing vacuum technology so that the food product is deaerated and the risk of contamination from dust also becomes negligible," says Manu Gupta, a lead analyst from Technavio.

GEA Group is also strategizing on improving their brand image by initiating environment-friendly processes. For instance, the company is looking to reduce the use of water in its food processing equipment so that the wastage of water can also be minimized.

Top five industrial food blender and mixer market vendors

GEA Group

GEA Group caters to various industries, including food and pharmaceuticals. It focuses majorly on the food industry and in 2015 over 70% of the company's total revenue generation was from the food industry. The company provides high shear mixers, which instantly emulsifies powder into liquid and negates the formation of fish eyes and agglomerates. Its high shear In-Line Mixer is used for mixing low viscosity food contents with around 400 cP, such as slurries, juice concentrate, and infant food.

Tetra Pak International

Tetra Pak International provides many food processing solutions with numerous processing technologies, which includes carbonization, evaporation, dosing, extraction, membrane filtration, pasteurization, blending, homogenization, and others. The company provides food processing equipment for food and beverage industries around the world.

The company provides vacuum technology, which removes air from the product. The air in the product causes burn-on in the downstream equipment, which results in the increase in cleaning requirement. Vacuum technology also requires less water consumption for the mixing of food ingredients.

SPX Flow

SPX Flow provides processing equipment for different industries, which include power and energy and food and beverage. The company has more than 30 brands of the processing equipment.

Morton Mixers

Morton Mixers provides processing mixers to the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company has a strong presence in Europe. The company provides the ribbon blender to some of the food processing companies. These mixers are useful in mixing chocolate cake mix, barbecue spices, and biscuit dough. The double helical blades help the food contents to mix in the opposite direction to prepare a homogeneous mixture.

Charles Ross Son Company

Charles Ross Son Company caters to various industries, which include aerospace and aviation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals medical supplies, food, and others. The company provides numerous kinds of food blender and mixer solutions to the food industry. The high shear mixer is mostly used to mix low viscosity liquids, and the rotor turns within the stationary stator. The rotating blades shear the food content inside the vessel. The shaft mixer is provided with an anchor agitator and a disperser. The anchor feeds the food ingredients toward the high-speed disperser, which effectively mixes the contents.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

