BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR PEA-PME eligible), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, announces its financial reporting schedule for 2017*:

Publication Date* 2016 full-year results Thursday, April 6th, 2017 Before the market opening Annual shareholders meeting Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 2017 first-half results Thursday, Septembre 28th, 2017 After the market close

*This schedule is indicative and subject to change.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, Biocorp is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as 'Innovative Company' by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, Biocorp is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, Biocorp continues to innovate in the area of medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including: the DataPen, a reusable smart injection pen that automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment; and treatment management add-ons, which adapt to existing delivery devices and are compatible with most injection pens in the market. The company has a team of 44 employees.

Biocorp is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

Contacts:

Biocorp

Jacques Gardette

CEO

Eric Dessertenne

Chief Operating Officer

investisseurs@biocorp.fr

or

Press relations

ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol Wendy Rigal

+33 (0)1 44 54 36 66 +33 (0)6 48 82 18 94

biocorp@alizerp.com