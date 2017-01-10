Resurs Bank Successfully Issues SEK 300 Million of Subordinated Tier 2 Bonds

HELSINGBORG, Sweden, Jan 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Resurs Bank AB (publ), a wholly owned subsidiary of Resurs Holding AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: RESURS), has issued SEK 300 million of subordinated Tier 2 bonds in the Nordic market. The offer attracted very strong demand from the Nordic investor base where institutional demand dominated the oversubscribed orderbook. The subordinated Tier 2 bonds are issued under Resurs Bank's MTN programme with a total frame of SEK 3 billion and with a final maturity in January 2027 while paying a coupon of 3m Stibor +4.40%.

Transaction details:

Issuer: Resurs Bank AB (publ)

Instrument: Tier 2 bond

Ranking: Subordinated

Maturity: Final maturity 17 January 2027, first call 17 January 2022

Coupon: 3 months Stibor +4.40%

Joint lead managers: Carnegie Investment Bank and Nordea

This information is such information that Resurs Holding AB is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication by the abovementioned contact person on 10 January 2017 at 6:30 p.m. CET.

About Resurs Holding

The Resurs Group, which operates through subsidiaries Resurs Bank and Solid Försäkringar, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans and niche insurance products. Since its start in 1977, Resurs has established collaborations with over 1,200 retail partners with approximately 35,000 stores and built a customer base of approximately 5 million private customers in the Nordics. Resurs Bank has had a bank charter since 2001 and is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Resurs Group, with operations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland, had around 720 employees and a loan portfolio of approximately SEK 20.6 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2016. Resurs Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 29 April 2016.

