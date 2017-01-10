INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.: IPG Continues Support of UN Sustainable Development Goals

Holding Company Showcases Client Work Promoting Sustainable Water Efforts

New York, NY - January 10, 2017 - Today, Interpublic Group (http://www.interpublic.com/) (NYSE: IPG) released a new video (https://youtu.be/gEj8evWA4Cg) in conjunction with the company's support of UN Sustainable Development Goal #6 (http://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/water-and-sanitation/), which the company adopted as part of the Common Ground Initiative (http://www.interpublic.com/about/stronger/strongerpost?id=7021) launched this past summer at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The video focuses on the importance of access to water and sanitation and highlights some of the ground-breaking work IPG is doing, partnering with clients and NGOs in this area. More case studies can be accessed on the company's sustainability website, STRONGER (http://www.interpublic.com/about/stronger/), using a specially designed SDG#6 sorting tool. Featured cases include client partnerships focusing on hand-washing and hygiene; (http://www.interpublic.com/about/stronger/strongerpost?id=7021) bringing the sport of rowing and water education to the Kafue River in Zambia (http://www.interpublic.com/about/stronger/strongerpost?id=8983), and partnering with Stella Artois and Water.org to raise awareness and funds for those without access to clean water (http://www.interpublic.com/about/stronger/strongerpost?id=8902).

"Our investments in sustainability align with the values of our clients and consumers. The UN Sustainable Development Goals, and specifically water and sanitation, sit at the center of so many global issues," commented Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO, Interpublic Group. "Due to population growth and development, there's not enough sufficient clean, safe water to meet what's needed on a global basis. This scarcity impacts families, and ultimately economic and political stability, which affects businesses like ours as well as the quality of life for millions of people around the world. Advertising is a powerful tool, and we are proud to do our part in raising awareness around this issue, and in making a difference in the communities where we live and work," he continued.

With the official launch of Common Ground at Cannes this year, IPG committed to supporting SDG#6, access to water and sanitation for all. Common Ground is a collaborative effort by the large advertising and marketing holding companies to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

IPG has formed a cross-disciplinary, cross-agency team to work on SDG#6. In addition to IPG corporate, this includes teams from Carmichael Lynch, Golin, The Martin Agency and Weber Shandwick. The team is currently strategizing on an integrated campaign that will help raise awareness about issues of water and sanitation. In addition, IPG is working to focus its volunteer initiatives to align with its commitment to SDG#6, and is investigating community partnerships to create an employee engagement program around issues of water and sanitation.

