BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ADK), a leader in applying Artificial Intelligence in healthcare technical services including screening, software and algorithm development, data analysis, and image processing is pleased to announce, further to June 8th, 2016 and September 7th, 2016 news releases, as of December 31st, 2016, over 71,000 diabetic patients have successfully been screened and payments for services have been received on time.

This 2016 contract covered ISSSTE's diabetic population from Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area. Over 71,000 diabetes patients were screened in record time in order to help prevent patients from going blind and accelerate referral for treatment to safeguard patients' health.

"DIAGNOS' Artificial Intelligence platform (CARA) delivered outstanding results during the screening operations, demonstrating the efficiency of our solution. The data collected will be very valuable to our clients in identifying further actions to be taken with their diabetic population. We would like to thank ISSSTE's leadership and the Mexican Government for taking the lead in preventing blindness and trusting our Artificial Intelligence services which will help reduce and streamline diabetes' costs", said Mr. Larente, CEO of Diagnos.

ISSSTE is the health and social services institution for the federal government employees. They cover over 13 million people nationwide. For 2017, the objective is to work with ISSSTE and cover 3 times the volume of 2016 and to expand national coverage by supporting their MIDE flagship diabetes program.

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in a variety of fields including healthcare and natural resources.

About CARA

CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC) and comprises: image upload, image enhancement automated pre-screening, grading by a specialist, and referral to a specialist. CARA's image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real-time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Union (CE) and COFEPRIS for Mexico.

Forward-looking information

This document contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please visit our website at www.diagnos.com, or visit the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

