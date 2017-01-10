Lubrizol: Lubrizol Announces TPU DesignFEST

CLEVELAND, January 10, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers business announces its premiere TPU DesignFEST challenge, held in collaboration with the newly chartered Outdoor Product Design & Development (OPDD) Department at Utah State University.

TPU DesignFEST was created by Lubrizol to help students gain real-world design experience, working in teams to apply creativity and practical research to the design of performance-oriented sports and outdoor recreational applications that incorporate Lubrizol's innovative TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) material solutions. Student teams will compete for cash prizes and publicity intended to assist with education and future career development.

Beginning this month, Lubrizol will partner with the OPDD Department at Utah State to introduce students to TPU, a highly versatile elastomer with unique properties ideal for a wide variety of outdoor applications. Using TPU as the primary material, student teams will propose new designs for demanding, high performance applications like footwear, apparel, sporting goods/equipment/gears and accessory components.

TPU DesignFEST entries will be judged by a panel of industry experts who will assess each design on the basis of performance, practicality, aesthetics and sustainability. The top three designs will be awarded first, second and third place prizes.

"We are excited to announce this collaborative competition with the students at Utah State to continue exploring the boundless opportunity of Lubrizol's innovative TPU technologies such as BounCell-X TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Technologies/Innovative-Materials/BounCellX-TPU-Foam) high performance foams and Estane® TPU TRX high traction, high abrasion resistance resins," says Kenneth Kim, global sports and recreation market development manager, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers.



Utah State University's Outdoor Product Design and Development program is the first such four-year bachelors degree of its kind, having been guided by input from industry leaders such as Black Diamond®, Cabelas®, Patagonia® and Northwest River Supplies®. Launched in 2016, the program trains tomorrow's leaders in soft and hard goods, with an emphasis on hands-on learning, internships, and a mix of design, materials and business training. OPDD is proud to partner with Lubrizol in hosting TPU DesignFEST and challenging students to envision and explore the exciting possibilities for TPU in the next generation of outdoor products.

Finally, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers announces the attendance of its Sports and Recreation team (fibers, footwear, adhesives and apparel) at the 2017 Outdoor Retailer Winter Market Tradeshow in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 10-12. For appointments, please contact team members at engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com). \

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a technology-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It produces and supplies technologies to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. These technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care and personal care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions. Our products for the oilfield market include technologies for exploration, production and transportation.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 9,000 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2015 were $7 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

* Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

** Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be recyclable in all areas.

