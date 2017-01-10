In-Memory Database Market worth 6.58 Billion USD by 2021: By Application, Data Type, Processing Type, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "In-Memory Database Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The in-memory database market is estimated to grow from USD 2.72 Billion in 2016 to USD 6.58 Billion by 2021, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period. Faster data processing, falling RAM prices, and massive amount of data being generated from various industries are the drivers that propel the growth of the market.

The report provides detailed insights into the global in-memory database market, which is segmented by application, data type, processing type, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region. In applications, the transaction segment holds the largest market share and is gaining significant importance among corporates and enterprises. The rising e-commerce industry is driving the use of non-cash payments mode across the world is another factor resulting in an increase in the transaction application, among other applications of market. Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) processing type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On-premises deployment model has higher adoption as compared to the on-demand deployment model. The on-premises deployment model provides confidentiality and privacy parameters to the organizational data; hence, most of the organizations are adopting the on-premises deployment model. The BFSI segment has shown the largest market share in vertical segment, where in-memory database solutions are used in high-speed transaction systems used by financial institutions. However, the retail and consumer goods industry is poised to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to rapid data processing which is the need of the day for the retail stores to stay competitive.



Companies Mentioned:



Activeviam

Aerospike

Altibase Corporation

Amazon Web Services

DataStax

ENEA

IBM Corporation

Kognitio Ltd.

McObject LLC

MemSQL

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Sqlite

Starcounter

Tableau software

Teradata Corporation

Volt DB



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 In-Memory Database Market Analysis, By Application



8 In-Memory Database Market Analysis, By Data Type



9 In-Memory Database Market Analysis, By Processing Type



10 In-Memory Database Market Analysis, By Deployment Model



11 In-Memory Database Market Analysis, By Organization Size



12 In-Memory Database Market Analysis, By Vertical



13 Geographic Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles



