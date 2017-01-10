Global Length and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Oil and Gas Pipelines H2 2016 to 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "H2 2016 Global Length and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Oil and Gas Pipelines - Natural Gas Pipelines Take Lead in New Project Announcements" report to their offering.

A 12.9% growth in length is expected in the global oil and gas transmission pipeline industry by 2020. Among regions, North America and Former Soviet Union are expected to add the highest planned pipeline length globally by 2020. The two regions are also expected to account for 53% of the total global capex spending by the end of the current decade. In these two regions, Russia and the US are the two major countries to account for most of the capital spending and the planned pipeline length additions.

Scope

- Up to date major, trunk oil and gas pipelines length data by major regions in the world, outlook of the planned pipeline length additions up to 2020

- Annual breakdown of capital expenditure spending on planned (new build) pipelines by major regions in the world for the period 2016 to 2020

- Planned pipeline length additions and capital expenditure spending by key countries and companies globally

- Planned capital expenditure spending on planned (new build) pipelines by major regions globally (by key countries and companies)

- Details of major planned pipelines globally by commodity (crude oil, natural gas, NGL and petroleum product pipelines) up to 2020

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures



2 Global Pipeline Industry



2.1 Key Highlights



2.2 Major Oil and Gas Pipeline Announcements



2.2.1 Major Cancelled Pipelines



2.3 Top 15 Planned (New Build) Natural Gas Pipelines in the World



2.4 Top 15 Planned (New Build) NGL Pipelines in the World



2.5 Top 15 Planned (New Build) Crude Oil Pipelines in the World



2.6 Top 15 Planned (New Build) Petroleum Product Pipelines in the World



2.7 Stalled Pipelines in the World



2.8 Cancelled Pipelines in the World



3 Appendix



