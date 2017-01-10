Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market to Reach $12 Billion By 2021: Widening Industrial Applications For HSI - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global hyperspectral imaging systems market is projected to reach USD 12.71 Billion by 2021 from USD 7.41 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2016 to 2021.

A number of factors, such as growing number of research projects using hyperspectral imaging techniques and widening industrial applications of HSI are driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost associated with the use of hyperspectral imaging technology is expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.

Hyperspectral cameras combine spectroscopy with digital imaging technique. In 2016, the hyperspectral cameras segment accounted for the largest share. Technological advancements, development of affordable HSI cameras, increasing adoption of hyperspectral technology in defence and industrial applications are some of the factors attributing to the growth of this segment.

In 2016, the military surveillance segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Factors such technological advancements and accuracy & consistency of data are driving the growth of the adoption of hyperspectral imaging systems for military surveillance.

Furthermore, the life sciences and medical diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. This growth can be attributed to recent advances in hyperspectral cameras, image analysis methods, and computational power providing opportunities in medical applications.

North America's large share can be attributed to the high adoption of hyperspectral imaging systems in research, growth in research funding, technological advancements, and increasing awareness on the benefits of hyperspectral imaging in commercial industries in this region. In the coming years, the hyperspectral imaging systems market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with emphasis on India, China, and Japan.

Companies Mentioned:

Applied Spectral Imaging

Bayspec Inc.

Chemimage Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Headwall Photonics, Inc.

Norsk Elektro Optikk As

Resonon

Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd.

Surface Optics Corporation

Telops Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, By Component

7 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, By Application

8 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vjjx8t/hyperspectral

