Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review Q2 2016 - Discovery Success Continues in Pakistan - Research and Markets

Globally, there were more than 30 oil and gas discoveries Q2 2016 and around 80 in both Q1 and Q2 2016. Among countries, Pakistan, US, and Norway lead globally in terms of discoveries in Q2 2016. Pakistan also had the highest discoveries in the first half of year, followed by Australia. Among regions, Asia leads in terms of the number of discoveries in Q2 2016, followed by Africa and Europe. Onshore and shallow water discoveries were relatively higher than deepwater or ultra-deepwater discoveries. Of all the discoveries in Q2 2016, majority of them were conventional oil and gas.

Scope

- Count of oil and gas discoveries by key countries in Q1 and Q2 2016

- Count of oil and gas discoveries by key operators in Q1 and Q2 2016

- Count of oil and gas discoveries by well terrain in Q1 and Q2 2016

- Count of oil and gas discoveries by resource type in Q1 and Q2 2016

- Select details about oil and gas discoveries in Q1 and Q2 2016

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures

2 Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q2 2016

2.1 Key Highlights

2.2 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in 2016

3 Appendix

