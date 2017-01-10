Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Department Stores in Germany 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The department stores in Germany to grow at a CAGR of 0.69% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the department stores in Germany for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of products to individual customers by the department stores in Germany.

The retail industry can be divided into two broad segments on the basis of the channel of operation: brick-and-mortar retail format (or, store-based retail formats/offline retail format), and online retail format. Online retail is a part of B2C e-commerce and typically refers to commercial activities over the Internet. The retail industry is also classified into traditional retail and organized retail, on the basis of the business structure and retail space formation. Major retail formats of the organized retail sector are specialized stores, department stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets

According to the report, micro-location factors play a more significant role in shaping the success of most retail properties than macro-location factors. This is also true for department stores. However, micro-locations with unfavorable macro locations do not appeal to consumers. In Germany, department stores are mostly located on popular streets. These streets are well-equipped with infrastructure and are, thus, easily accessible by consumers. Thus, the micro-location factors of most department stores in Germany are favorable and attract consumers.

Key vendors

Breuninger

C&A

GALERIA Kaufhof

Karstadt Warenhaus

Woolworth

Other prominent vendors

Galeries Lafayette

Peek Cloppenburg

Hema

Ludwig Beck

Müller

Apropos

Marimekko

Zara

Mitsukoshi

Manufactum

Strauss Innovation

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Germany profile

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Retail distribution channels in Germany

Part 08: Segmentation

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vrwd4q/department_stores

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170110006181/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Department Stores