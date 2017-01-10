Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Department Stores in Germany 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The department stores in Germany to grow at a CAGR of 0.69% during the period 2016-2020.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the department stores in Germany for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of products to individual customers by the department stores in Germany.
The retail industry can be divided into two broad segments on the basis of the channel of operation: brick-and-mortar retail format (or, store-based retail formats/offline retail format), and online retail format. Online retail is a part of B2C e-commerce and typically refers to commercial activities over the Internet. The retail industry is also classified into traditional retail and organized retail, on the basis of the business structure and retail space formation. Major retail formats of the organized retail sector are specialized stores, department stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets
According to the report, micro-location factors play a more significant role in shaping the success of most retail properties than macro-location factors. This is also true for department stores. However, micro-locations with unfavorable macro locations do not appeal to consumers. In Germany, department stores are mostly located on popular streets. These streets are well-equipped with infrastructure and are, thus, easily accessible by consumers. Thus, the micro-location factors of most department stores in Germany are favorable and attract consumers.
Key vendors
- Breuninger
- C&A
- GALERIA Kaufhof
- Karstadt Warenhaus
- Woolworth
Other prominent vendors
- Galeries Lafayette
- Peek Cloppenburg
- Hema
- Ludwig Beck
- Müller
- Apropos
- Marimekko
- Zara
- Mitsukoshi
- Manufactum
- Strauss Innovation
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Germany profile
Part 06: Market landscape
Part 07: Retail distribution channels in Germany
Part 08: Segmentation
Part 09: Geographical segmentation
Part 10: Market drivers
Part 11: Impact of drivers
Part 12: Market challenges
Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 14: Market trends
Part 15: Vendor landscape
Part 16: Key vendor analysis
