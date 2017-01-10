Patrick Mitchell and Tasos Constantinou announce the official launch of Investor Update, a specialist capital markets intelligence firm focused on timely, accurate and actionable shareholding information, headquartered in London, with offices in New York. Jessica F. Anderson joins Investor Update as Managing Director based out of its New York office.

Mr. Mitchell, Co-Founder Managing Partner, said, "We are excited about the launch of Investor Update which has created a new, fast solution for corporates and their advisors to update, track and monitor their key investors. We have brought together a team of industry specialists which will deliver an unparalleled level of service".

Mr. Mitchell, Managing Partner is an industry leader and innovator. Prior to co-founding Investor Update, he co-founded Capital Precision in 2005. Mr. Mitchell has been specialising in Global Shareholder Analysis and Capital Markets Intelligence since 1989. He has served as a founding partner at Ilios Europe and as a director at Thomson Reuters where he led the Share Register and European share identification teams. He began his career at Fulcrum Research, where he helped manage its Share Register Analysis Services.

Mr. Constantinou, Managing Partner is a business leader and co-founder of Investor Update with over 24 years' experience in the global financial sector. Mr. Constantinou has dealt with all major market segments, ranging from sell-side and corporate finance to asset management and investor relations, engaging with institutions at the highest level. He has also worked across every major market in EMEA, Asia and North America. During his career, Mr. Constantinou has worked for companies such as S&P Global Market Intelligence and Thomson Reuters, where he expanded, integrated and launched market leading products and services into EMEA, such as FirstCall, ResearchDirect and StreetEvents.

Ms. Anderson, Managing Director is an industry specialist and has spent over 15 years working with international companies to access the capital markets worldwide. Her background bridges the perspectives of leading global banks such as Deutsche Bank and BNY Mellon, boutique broker and cross-border investor relations agencies. She has worked with management and IR teams at companies from almost every industry, cap size and region and from frontier to developed markets in 40+ countries across 5 continents.

About Investor Update

Founded by industry veterans, Mr. Mitchell and Mr. Constantinou have combined experience of over 50 years providing sophisticated products and solutions to corporate issuers and the financial community.

Investor Update assist their clients in navigating the complex world of global custody, targeting and tracking key investor holdings with timely and pinpoint accuracy giving a unique insight into key shareholder movements in the equity and debt markets.

With offices in London and New York, Investor Update provides strategic solutions to corporates, corporate access and transactional teams, proxy solicitation firms and IR PR agencies.

For more information visit www.investor-update.com

Contacts:

Investor Update

Patrick Mitchell, Managing Partner

Phone: +44 (0) 20 3371 1177

Email: pmitchell@investor-update.com