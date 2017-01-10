CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Strauss Troy is currently evaluating cases involving Johnson and Johnson's DePuy hip replacements.

While Johnson and Johnson promoted the DePuy "metal-on-metal" hip replacements as lasting longer than similar devices that included ceramic or plastic materials, the truth was exactly the opposite. In fact, the five-year failure rate on some of the DePuy hips is close to 40%. In addition to that, the metal-on-metal design can lead to cognitive and cardiac damage through a process of metal poisoning or "metallosis."

If you have a metal-on-metal hip replacement made by any manufacturer, you should consult with your doctor about testing for metallosis.

