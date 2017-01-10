SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Barona Resort & Casino is ringing in the Lunar New Year from Saturday, January 28 through Saturday, February 11 with traditional dancing, Party People games and over $388,888 in cash giveaways!

"We think the Year of the Rooster festivities at Barona will be the best Lunar New Year celebration yet," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Club Barona members will be able to win special limited-edition $8 chips in a variety of different ways for even more excitement in the Lunar New Year!"

Parade of Lion and Dragon Dancers to Celebrate Lunar New Year at Barona

The Lunar New Year festivities will kick off on Saturday, January 28 with a Parade of Lion and Dragon dancers throughout the casino, along with a traditional martial arts and dragon ceremony. In addition, Lucky Hong Bao envelopes will be distributed to players throughout the casino. In honor of the Year of the Rooster, the dancers and the giveaways will continue on February 4 and February 11.

Throughout the two-week celebration, Lucky Hong Bao will be given away to crowds at randomly selected days and times. To add to the excitement, players who hit the "rooster" bonus symbol on Party People games between January 28 and February 11 will win additional Hong Bao of up to $88 in cash.

Chance to Win $888 Every 8 Minutes

On Monday, January 30 and February 6, Club Barona members will have the chance to win $888 every 8 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Beginning at 10 a.m., one hot seat winner will be electronically drawn from active players every 8 minutes to win $888 each (91 total winners each Monday). Diamond and Platinum Club Barona members automatically qualify to participate and Gold and Classic Club Barona members must earn 250 points or equivalent table games play on the drawing day and be actively playing to qualify.

Excitement Grows with Chance to Win $8,888

The excitement continues on Wednesday, February 1 and February 8 at 10 p.m. during a drawing when five lucky winners will each receive $8,888. Club Barona members will receive one entry for every 250 points earned between 12:01 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. on promotion days, and will automatically be entered to win. Players do not have to present at the time to claim their prize.

Lucky 8X Point Multipliers

On Friday, February 3 and February 10, players will earn 8X Points on all slots and keno machines, as well as 3X Points on all video poker games while playing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Barona will also be dishing up traditional cuisine and dining specials as part of the Lunar New Year celebration. The selection of specialty dishes, expertly prepared by executive chef Ringo Lau who trained in Hong Kong, will be served in Barona's Ho Wan Noodle Shop and Sage Café. Selections will include: Fish Maw Crab Meat Soup; Abalone with Shitake Mushroom; Deep Fried Chicken; Vietnamese Style Basil Lobster; Diced Tenderloin with Macadamia Nuts; Garlic Steamed Chilean Sea Bass; Sausages with Sticky Rice; American Ginseng Tea; and Sweet Almond Soup with Rice Balls.

